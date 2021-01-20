COVID-19 vaccination clinic for seniors 65 and older available Thursday

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department will hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for residents who are 65 years old and older from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 21.

The clinic will be held at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

At 1 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 20, KCHD will open a call center with 15 phone lines to set appointments for those who wish to make an appointment. Appointments can be made by calling (304)-357-5157.

Anyone calling to schedule for another person should have their date of birth and phone number ready. People should not get a COVID-19 vaccine within 14 days of any other type of immunization.

Officials say they expect high call volumes and those who want an appointment should not leave voice messages. Appointments may be filled by the time KCHD can answer messages.

There will be free parking for the vaccination clinic at the Coliseum parking garage.