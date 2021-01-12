COVID-19 vaccination clinics to be held in WV this week

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources will host 14 COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week in several counties for seniors 80 years old and older.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, the WV DHHR and the West Virginia Joint Inter Agency Task Force for COVID-19 vaccines made the announcement Tuesday, Jan. 12 as part of Operation Save Our Wisdom.
“As Operation Save Our Wisdom continues to ramp up, I encourage all West Virginians who are age 80 and older to take advantage of the opportunity to receive a life-saving vaccine…West Virginia continues to lead the nation in vaccine distribution and administration because of the incredible work of our state agencies and local partners, and because West Virginians are choosing to take this safe and effective vaccine.”West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R)
WV DHHR officials say approximately 6,300 vaccines in total will be allocated to the clinics and free vaccinations will be held in Berkeley, Braxton, Cabell, Greenbrier, Hardy, Harrison, Hancock, Kanawha, Monongalia, Randolph, and Wood counties. Appointments may be required for many of the clinics listed below unless specified as a designated walk-in clinic.
Wednesday, January 13, 2021
- Kanawha County
- 7 a.m – 7 p.m., Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, 200 Civic Center Drive, Charleston, WV 25301. By appointment, call 304-357-5157 (may begin calling at 1 p.m. Tuesday for an appointment).
- Randolph County
- 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Phil Gainer Center, 142 Robert E. Lee Avenue, Elkins, WV 26241. By appointment, call 304-636-4764.
Thursday, January 14, 2021
- Berkeley County
- 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Berkeley 2000 Recreation Center, 273 Woodbury Avenue, Martinsburg, WV 25404. Walk-in clinic; first-come, first-served.
- Braxton County
- 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Gassaway Baptist Church, 56 Beall Drive, Gassaway, WV 26624. By appointment, call (304)-471-2240.
- Cabell County
- 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Highlawn Community Building, 2788 Collis Avenue, Huntington, WV 25702. By appointment, call (304)-526-3383.
- Greenbrier County (includes Fayette, Greenbrier, McDowell, Mercer, Monroe, Pocahontas, Raleigh, Summers, and Wyoming counties)
- 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., State Fair of West Virginia – West Virginia Building, 947 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV 24901. By appointment.
- Fayette County residents: call (304)-574-1617
- Greenbrier County residents: call (304)-645-1787
- McDowell County residents: call (304)-448-2174
- Mercer County residents: call (304)-324-8367
- Monroe County residents: call (304)-772-3064
- Pocahontas County residents: call (304)-799-4154
- Raleigh County residents: call (304)-252-8531
- Summers County residents: call (304)-466-3388
- Wyoming County residents: call (304)-732-7941
- 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., State Fair of West Virginia – West Virginia Building, 947 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV 24901. By appointment.
- Hardy County (includes Grant, Hampshire, and Mineral counties)
- 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., National Guard Armory, 157 Freedom Way, Moorefield, WV 26836. By appointment
- Hardy County residents: call (304)-530-6355 or (304)-897-7400
- Hampshire County residents: call (304)-496-9640
- Grant County residents: call (304)-257-4922
- Mineral County residents: call (304)-788-1321
- 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., National Guard Armory, 157 Freedom Way, Moorefield, WV 26836. By appointment
- Harrison County
- 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Nathan Goff Armory, 5 Armory Road, Clarksburg, WV 26301. By appointment, call the Harrison County COVID Vaccine Hotline: (304)-423-7969.
- Monongalia County
- 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., West Virginia Army National Guard, Morgantown Readiness Center, 90 Army Band Way, Morgantown, WV 26508. By appointment, call (304)-257-3383.
- Randolph County
- 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Phil Gainer Center, 142 Robert E. Lee Avenue, Elkins, WV 26241. By appointment, call (304)-636-4764.
- Wood County
- 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM, The Elite Center, 2000 1st Avenue, Parkersburg, WV 26101. By appointment, call (304)-420-1449 (may begin calling at 12:00 p.m. Wednesday for an appointment).
Friday, January 15, 2021
- Cabell County
- 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Highlawn Community Building, 2788 Collis Avenue, Huntington 25702. By appointment, call (304)-526-3383.
- Hancock County (includes Brooke County)
- 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Weirton High School Gymnasium, 100 Red Rider Road, Weirton, WV 26062. By appointment, Brooke County residents: call 304-737-3665; Hancock County residents: call (304)-564-3343.
- Kanawha County
- 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., Cabin Creek Clinic at Riverside High School, 1 Warrior Way, Belle, WV 25015. By appointment, call (304)-734-2040 (may begin calling at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday for an appointment) or email covid-19vaccine@cchswv.org.
For more information on COVID-19 vaccination, please visit the WV DHHR’s official website.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.