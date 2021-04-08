COVID-19 vaccine clinic to be held at Charleston Coliseum on Saturday

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held by the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department (KCHD) and the Kanawha county Emergency Ambulance Authority (KCEAA) this Saturday, April 10 at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

The clinic will take place between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., and the address of the convention center is 200 Civic Center Drive in Charleston, West Virginia.

This clinic is a partnership between the KCHD, KCEAA, the City of Charleston, the Kanawha County Commission, Charleston Area Medical Center, Thomas Health Systems, West Virginia Health Right, Family Care, the University of Charleston and the West Virginia National Guard.

A limited number of appointments for new doses have been given to residents age 16 and older.

If your first dose of Moderna was administered by KCHD between March 1st and 13th or your first dose of Pfizer was administered by KCHD between March 8th and 19th, you should have received a call from KCHD to schedule your second round of vaccine.

If you have not received your call and think you qualify for this clinic, you should come to Saturday’s clinic at the same as the appointment for your first dose.

These vaccines are by appointment only, so KCHD is urging people not to come to the clinic without an appointment.

Drive-through vaccines will be available on the Coliseum’s Lee Street parking lot in the loading dock area. The mobile vaccine site is only for those who have an appointment for a mobile or drive-through vaccine.

If you have an appointment, you are guaranteed to get a vaccine. Those with appointments are urged not to come more than 15 minutes early as doing so may slow down the process for others.

Free parking will be available for clinic-goers at the Coliseum’s Quarrier Street parking garage.