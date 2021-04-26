COVID-19 vaccine demands continue to drop in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – After an 11-day pause was placed on the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, local pharmacists have noticed their vaccination rates are slowing.

West Virginia led the nation in vaccination rates at the beginning of the year but not anymore. The supply and demand could cause some vaccines to be thrown out.

At first, Trivillian’s Pharmacy in Kanawha City had their phones ringing off the hook with people trying to schedule their vaccination appointment.

“By the time we got our second shipment in, that had slowed way down and that was either before the Johnson & Johnson pause, so the Johnson & Johnson pause didn’t help anything,” says Nikki Hamm, pharmacist.

One local pharmacy says they’ve seen their vaccine rates slow down after the Johnson & Johnson #COVID19 vaccine was paused for several days due to a rare blood-clotting disorder. We talk about the hesitancy tonight on @WOWK13News pic.twitter.com/1D79TlzTKw — Haley Kosik (@WOWKosik) April 26, 2021

They are encouraging those who still need to get the vaccination, to get it.

With more than 50 Pfizer vaccines needing to be used in the next few days, they are concerned that these vials will just go in the trash.

Some west virginians are now a little hesitant to receive any of the three vaccines.

“We’ve only had a few people say that have actually said, ‘you know, we’re kind of too scared to get it,'” remarks Hamm.

Deryck Lewis is indifferent about the shot.

Today is his 16th birthday. It’s a day you normally get your driver’s license and not a vaccination – but he chose to get his.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice says it better to have extra vaccines then not enough.

“We will waste some, that’s all there is to it. It’s the only way we can for sure get there right now,” comments Governor Jim Justice.

COVID-19 task force members say health officials across the state will accommodate West Virginians if they prefer one vaccine over another.

Trivillian’s pharmacy is taking appointments now for the Pfizer vaccines they have ready to roll.

You can contact them here.