COVID-19 vaccine now in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — During his press briefing today, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said the COVID-19 vaccine is now in West Virginia.

Justice says they came into Kanawha and Monongalia County this morning.

Justice says the vaccine takes two doses, 21 days apart.

“I would encourage every single person in this state to take the vaccine,” Justice said. The governor also said he will be vaccinated at 5:30 p.m. later today.

Justice says if you are receiving doses from the first shipment, you will be contacted with your employer about where and when to schedule your appointments.

Ohio received their Pfizer vaccines Monday, Dec. 14. Ohio already administered the first dose of the vaccine at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

Kentucky received their COVID-19 Pfizer vaccines Sunday, Dec. 13 and administered their first dose of the vaccine at the University of Louisville on Monday, Dec. 14.