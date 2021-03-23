COVID-19 vaccines just got more accessible in Cabell County

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — As more people are becoming eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the effort to make vaccination clinics accessible to all continues.

The Cabell-Huntington Health Department’s main focus for the past few months has been getting the COVID-19 vaccine into people’s arms.

Michael Kilkenny, the CEO and health officer for the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, says their clinics have been moving full-steam ahead.

“At this location, today, we think that we can do a thousand doses,” Kilkenny says.

They have been steadily getting their numbers up in terms of people vaccinated:

“We’ve given over 30 thousand doses. For a population of 91 thousand, we’re making a dent,” Kilkenny says.

In addition to that, the health department is opening up their clinics to even more people this week.

“We have been calling people off our list and then off the Everbridge list and we have exhausted those lists actually. We have called everybody but not everybody got the call,” Kilkenny says.

So for those 65 years and older, they are opening their doors to walk-in’s, and as of Monday, everyone aged 16 and older is eligible to schedule an appointment.

People at the clinic say the walk-in vaccination option may encourage more people to get vaccinated.

“I know several people that have said no. No reason at all that they should say no, but I think they’re informed. But I think a walk-in may change their mind and ‘Oh, I can go then,'” says Dreama Silvey of Putnam County.

If the ease of the walk-in clinic weren’t incentive enough:

“They can ride the bus from any TTA location as long as they say ‘I’m headed to the COVID-19 vaccine center to get my vaccine,’ then we’ll be able to provide them free transportation to do so,” says Hannah Petracca, public information officer for the Cabell-Huntington Health Department.

Health officials say at this point they haven’t had problems filling the roster of scheduled vaccinations, but they understand the inevitable reality:

“It’s just a matter of time until we’re spending more of our energy addressing issues having to do with vaccine hesitancy,” Kilkenny says.

It is an issue they are trying to pre-empt with the large walk-in clinics they are holding.

