COVID-19 worsens in West Virginia as we head into Labor Day weekend

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — It appears the latest spike in COVID-19 cases is resulting in another rush for people to get tested, vaccinated, or both. More than 2,000 new positive cases were identified in the past day. The number of active cases is approaching 20,000, and 714 people are in hospitals. It hasn’t been that high since mid-January, and it gets worse.

“We have an all-time record high for patients that are on a ventilator. 111 of them are. You can rest assured, if you’re not vaccinated, you’re taking one hell of a chance,” said Gov. Jim Justice.

In fact, 82% of people who are in the hospital with COVID-19, are not vaccinated. The crush of new cases is overwhelming medical and health staff, and because of that, now people who test positive are urged to do their own contact tracing and report it to their local health department.

“If you are COVID-positive we do want your family members to isolate themselves. And also if you are positive, to notify your co-workers and anyone you’ve come in close contact with the past two days,” said Dr. Ayne Amjad, WV Public Health Officer.

As of today, 53 of West Virginia’s 55 counties are red or orange on the alert map, a reflection of the surging COVID-19 case numbers. People with Labor Day weekend plans are urged to voluntarily wear masks in large crowds, at indoor shopping, and in restaurants.

Since the Governor’s last press briefing on Wednesday, 4,000 more people in West Virginia have been vaccinated. A number he calls good, but still not good enough.