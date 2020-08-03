COVID cases continue edging toward 7K in the Mountain State

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The number of recovered in the Mountain State continues to increase as the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports 4,918 recovered.

As of 10 a.m., on Aug. 3, DHHR reports 294,902 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 6,973 total cases, an increase of 119 positive cases since yesterday’s update and 117 deaths.

The state currently has 1,938 active cases.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (29/0), Berkeley (634/23), Boone (79/0), Braxton (8/0), Brooke (60/1), Cabell (328/10), Calhoun (6/0), Clay (17/0), Doddridge (4/0), Fayette (131/0), Gilmer (16/0), Grant (80/1), Greenbrier (87/0), Hampshire (74/0), Hancock (98/4), Hardy (53/1), Harrison (197/1), Jackson (157/0), Jefferson (287/5), Kanawha (838/13), Lewis (26/1), Lincoln (67/1), Logan (154/0), Marion (175/4), Marshall (125/2), Mason (49/0), McDowell (43/1), Mercer (165/0), Mineral (111/2), Mingo (132/2), Monongalia (909/16), Monroe (18/1), Morgan (25/1), Nicholas (31/1), Ohio (255/0), Pendleton (37/1), Pleasants (7/1), Pocahontas (40/1), Preston (101/23), Putnam (171/1), Raleigh (189/7), Randolph (202/3), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (14/0), Summers (6/0), Taylor (52/1), Tucker (11/0), Tyler (12/0), Upshur (36/2), Wayne (183/2), Webster (3/0), Wetzel (40/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (225/11), Wyoming (23/0).

Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. Visit the dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories