COVID cases spike toward 6k in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports as of 5 p.m., July 26, there have been 261,591 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 5,960 total cases and 103 deaths.

This is an increase of 73 cases from this morning’s update and 139 since Saturday. At least 4,168 residents have recovered from the coronavirus in the Mountain State and there are currently 1,689 active cases.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (28/0), Berkeley (593/19), Boone (70/0), Braxton (8/0), Brooke (47/1), Cabell (277/9), Calhoun (5/0), Clay (17/0), Doddridge (2/0), Fayette (117/0), Gilmer (14/0), Grant (41/1), Greenbrier (82/0), Hampshire (58/0), Hancock (81/4), Hardy (50/1), Harrison (161/1), Jackson (153/0), Jefferson (279/5), Kanawha (680/12), Lewis (24/1), Lincoln (47/2), Logan (89/0), Marion (155/4), Marshall (98/2), Mason (40/0), McDowell (14/1), Mercer (85/0), Mineral (96/2), Mingo (95/2), Monongalia (811/16), Monroe (18/1), Morgan (24/1), Nicholas (23/1), Ohio (230/0), Pendleton (27/1), Pleasants (6/1), Pocahontas (39/1), Preston (98/22), Putnam (146/1), Raleigh (130/4), Randolph (202/4), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (14/0), Summers (5/0), Taylor (39/1), Tucker (8/0), Tyler (11/0), Upshur (33/2), Wayne (174/2), Webster (3/0), Wetzel (40/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (213/10), Wyoming (16/0).

Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR.

Please visit the dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.

