COVID death rate continues to climb throughout West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Yet another Mountain State woman has died due to complications with the conoravirus.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the death of a 74-year old woman from Mercer County. This brings the state’s death total to 112. This comes a day after the state suffered it’s worst day of the pandemic, recording five deaths in one, single day.

“To lose yet another West Virginian is truly heartbreaking,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

As of 5 p.m., July 29, DHHR reports 6,326 total COVID-19 cases and 4,589 who have recovered from the virus.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (29/0), Berkeley (609/22), Boone (69/0), Braxton (8/0), Brooke (53/1), Cabell (288/9), Calhoun (6/0), Clay (17/0), Doddridge (4/0), Fayette (124/0), Gilmer (14/0), Grant (65/1), Greenbrier (83/0), Hampshire (68/0), Hancock (89/3), Hardy (51/1), Harrison (175/1), Jackson (157/0), Jefferson (280/5), Kanawha (716/13), Lewis (24/1), Lincoln (54/2), Logan (106/0), Marion (163/4), Marshall (116/2), Mason (45/0), McDowell (19/1), Mercer (126/0), Mineral (100/2), Mingo (109/2), Monongalia (850/16), Monroe (18/1), Morgan (24/1), Nicholas (28/1), Ohio (243/0), Pendleton (35/1), Pleasants (6/1), Pocahontas (40/1), Preston (97/22), Putnam (146/1), Raleigh (148/5), Randolph (203/3), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (14/0), Summers (5/0), Taylor (42/1), Tucker (9/0), Tyler (11/0), Upshur (36/2), Wayne (176/2), Webster (3/0), Wetzel (40/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (219/11), Wyoming (18/0).

Please visit the dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.

