State records worst day ever: Five deaths in one day to COVID

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Three more West Virginians have suffered from COVID-related deaths, bringing today’s deaths to five, with two additional deaths being confirmed this morning.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has confirmed the deaths of a 77-year old female from Mercer County, an 87-year old female from Mercer County, and a 60-year old female from Preston County.

“We are deeply saddened by this news, a loss to both the families and our state,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

This morning, the state confirmed the deaths of an 87-year old female from Wood County and a 47-year old female from Berkeley County.

“We join with these families as they grieve the loss of their loved ones,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

As of 5 p.m., July 28, DHHR confirms 6,173 total cases and 111 deaths. At least 4,481 Mountain State residents have recovered. There are currently 1,581 active cases in the state.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (29/0), Berkeley (605/22), Boone (68/0), Braxton (8/0), Brooke (51/1), Cabell (281/9), Calhoun (6/0), Clay (17/0), Doddridge (2/0), Fayette (122/0), Gilmer (14/0), Grant (46/1), Greenbrier (83/0), Hampshire (67/0), Hancock (87/5), Hardy (50/1), Harrison (168/1), Jackson (155/0), Jefferson (280/5), Kanawha (699/13), Lewis (24/1), Lincoln (52/2), Logan (98/0), Marion (155/4), Marshall (111/2), Mason (41/0), McDowell (18/1), Mercer (111/0), Mineral (99/2), Mingo (106/2), Monongalia (829/16), Monroe (18/1), Morgan (24/1), Nicholas (26/1), Ohio (241/0), Pendleton (30/1), Pleasants (6/1), Pocahontas (40/1), Preston (97/22), Putnam (152/1), Raleigh (138/4), Randolph (203/3), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (14/0), Summers (5/0), Taylor (39/1), Tucker (8/0), Tyler (11/0), Upshur (36/2), Wayne (176/2), Webster (3/0), Wetzel (40/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (218/11), Wyoming (17/0).

Please visit the dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.

