Delta variant prompts some to mask up

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Delta variant cases in West Virginia are in 16 different counties with Berkeley County having the most. A few have been noted in Kanawha County as well.

“We are seeing an increase of cases some of those are Delta variant,” said John Law with the Kanawha Charleston Health Department. Law said there are less than 5 Delta variant cases in Kanawha County. There is no testing option locally to determine if a positive COVID-19 case is the Delta variant.

“You have to meet certain criteria and the tests have to be sent away and then you have to wait for results,” he said.

Law said there have also been more than 40 vaccine breakthrough cases in Kanawha County. He said those cases usually have mild symptoms or no symptoms and don’t require hospitalization.

As COVID-19 numbers are starting to increase again some are taking extra precautions.

“I would say I have been wearing it more specifically because of that,” said Kalin Stanley. He said so far he has not been vaccinated. “I know they lifted the mandate and it is recommended that you wear your mask. I hadn’t been wearing it outside but since they started talking about this I started wearing it a lot more.”

John Law said the biggest jump in cases is still among the unvaccinated. Flight attendant Ari Marlett said even though she’s vaccinated she’s still masking up.

“We don’t really have enough research yet to figure out what with is going on with or without the Delta variant. I was kind of a nerd in high school so I studied biology. I know that at any moment to the next a virus can mutate and change and can make some people really sick. I don’t think any of us want to go back into lockdown,” Marlett said.

The Kanawha Charleston Health Department is offering COVID-19 vaccines. Law said in recent weeks there hasn’t been a crowd but the number of people coming in has been steady.

In addition to wearing a mask, health leaders say the same precautions they’ve been suggesting for months, will also help. Those precautions include washing your hands, practicing social distancing and getting vaccinated.

