DHHR reports 5 new coronavirus deaths in WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – There have been 2,541,058 confirmed lab results for COVID-19, with 145,754 cases and 2,742 deaths as of Saturday, April 10.

West Virginia’s Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) has confirmed the deaths of a 74-year old female from Kanawha County, a 62-year old female from Ohio County, a 65-year old female from Taylor County, a 66-year old female from Kanawha County, and a 73-year old female from Harrison County.

“In the last 24 hours, we have lost another five West Virginians. Each loss is a heartbreak to a family and to our state. I urge you to remember your actions for safety result in saving the lives of your family, neighbors, and friends,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

Cases per county map Courtesy of WVDHHR. CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,329), Berkeley (11,196), Boone (1,820), Braxton (849), Brooke (2,084), Cabell (8,529), Calhoun (261), Clay (428), Doddridge (531), Fayette (3,166), Gilmer (733), Grant (1,221), Greenbrier (2,560), Hampshire (1,662), Hancock (2,671), Hardy (1,422), Harrison (5,296), Jackson (1,860), Jefferson (4,208), Kanawha (13,643), Lewis (1,122), Lincoln (1,377), Logan (2,976), Marion (4,038), Marshall (3,223), Mason (1,915), McDowell (1,449), Mercer (4,467), Mineral (2,711), Mingo (2,366), Monongalia (8,830), Monroe (1,042), Morgan (1,049), Nicholas (1,436), Ohio (3,962), Pendleton (675), Pleasants (826), Pocahontas (627), Preston (2,777), Putnam (4,699), Raleigh (5,904), Randolph (2,477), Ritchie (650), Roane (561), Summers (742), Taylor (1,175), Tucker (521), Tyler (668), Upshur (1,806), Wayne (2,788), Webster (453), Wetzel (1,203), Wirt (371), Wood (7,531), Wyoming (1,868).

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Jefferson, Lewis, Putnam, and Raleigh counties:

Jefferson County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Lewis County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Stonewall Jackson Home Oxygen Therapy, 456 Market Place, Suite A, Weston, WV

Putnam County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV

(pre-registration: bit.ly/pchd-covid)

Raleigh County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

For further testing, as well as pharmacy testing, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.