Do you have to pay for your COVID-19 vaccine?

Coronavirus in West Virginia

by: Bailey Brautigan

February 07 2021 06:00 pm

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—State Health Officer and Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health, Dr. Ayne Amjad assured West Virginians on Wednesday that the COVID-19 vaccine is free for all residents.

The federal government mandates that the vaccine is free to everyone, but some people may encounter administrative fees depending on the clinics. These fees are typically covered by insurance, and for those without insurance, they range from $20 to $25.

However, all state vaccination sites provide the vaccine for free.

For information about how to register for the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the WVDHHR’s website or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Info Line: 1-833-734-0965.

