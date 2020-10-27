Eight COVID-19 deaths reported overnight in the Mountain State

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – State health officials report eight new deaths in West Virginia related to COVID-19, including three deaths in Cabell County.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirms the deaths of a 79-year old male from Upshur County, an 89-year old male from Cabell County, a 79-year old female from Cabell County, a 57-year old male from Kanawha County, an 83-year old male from Fayette County, an 87-year old female from Jefferson County, an 83-year old female from Cabell County, and a 54-year old male from Raleigh County.

There are 432 deaths reported in West Virginia.

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, DHHR officials say increased by 483 cases in the last 24 hours, the newest total is 22,706 cases are in the Mountain State, including 21,160 confirmed cases and 1,546 probable cases. Some good news as active COVID-19 cases went down by 603 cases, leaving the current total to 4,428 active cases. 17,846 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

Number of cases per county: Barbour (182), Berkeley (1,569), Boone (352), Braxton (63), Brooke (219), Cabell (1,396), Calhoun (35), Clay (61), Doddridge (70), Fayette (766), Gilmer (64), Grant (191), Greenbrier (194), Hampshire (127), Hancock (219), Hardy (106), Harrison (648), Jackson (385), Jefferson (580), Kanawha (3,624), Lewis (82), Lincoln (244), Logan (751), Marion (377), Marshall (316), Mason (175), McDowell (120), Mercer (732), Mineral (218), Mingo (574), Monongalia (2,298), Monroe (249), Morgan (147), Nicholas (182), Ohio (528), Pendleton (74), Pleasants (27), Pocahontas (69), Preston (199), Putnam (863), Raleigh (780), Randolph (412), Ritchie (36), Roane (106), Summers (109), Taylor (166), Tucker (63), Tyler (32), Upshur (257), Wayne (580), Webster (29), Wetzel (173), Wirt (51), Wood (580), Wyoming (256).

WV DHHR is hosting free COVID-19 testing today in Berkeley, Cabell, Doddridge, Fayette, Jackson, Lincoln, Marion, Mingo, Monroe, Morgan, Putnam, Ritchie, Roane, Summers, Taylor, Wayne, and Wyoming counties.

Berkeley County, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV

Cabell County, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Cabell County Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (flu shots offered)

Doddridge County, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m., Ritchie Regional Health Center-West Union Location, 190 Marie Street, West Union, WV

Fayette County, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., J.W. and Hazel Ruby WV Welcome Center, 55 Hazel Ruby Lane, Mt. Hope, WV

Jackson County, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Jackson County Health Department, 504 Church Street South, Ripley, WV

Lincoln County, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (Walk-in testing)

Marion County, 12 p.m. – 3 p.m., Marion County Health Department, 300 Second Street, Fairmont, WV

Mingo County, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m., Mingo County Health Department, 101 Logan Street, Williamson, WV

Monroe County, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Peterstown Elementary School, 108 College Drive, Peterstown, WV

Morgan County, 2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., Mountaineer Community Health Center, 783 Winchester Street, Paw Paw, WV

Putnam County, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Teays Valley Church of God, 185 Connection Point, Scott Depot, WV

Ritchie County, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m., Ritchie Regional Health Center, 135 South Penn Avenue, Harrisville, WV

Roane County, 9 a.m.– 5 p.m., Roane General Hospital, 200 Hospital Drive, Spencer, WV (flu shots offered)

Summers County, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Hinton Freight Depot, 506 Commercial Street, Hinton, WV

Taylor County, 12 p.m. – 2 p.m., First Baptist Church of Grafton, 2034 Webster Pike (US Rt. 119 South), Grafton, WV (flu shots offered)

Wayne County, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

Wayne County 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Spring Valley High School, 1 Timberwolf Drive, Huntington, WV

Wetzel County, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Wetzel-Tyler Health Department, 425 South 4th Avenue, Paden City, WV

Wyoming County, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Old Board of Education, 19 Park Street, Pineville, WV

