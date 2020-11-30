Eight WV counties in red in WV DHHR report

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Eight West Virginia counties are in the red on the West Virginia County Alert System map on the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources website.
WV DHHR officials say Ohio, Marshall, Ritchie, Wirt, Mason, Wyoming, Grant, and Mineral, counties are in the red, with Wetzel, Doddridge, Wood, Putnam, Wayne, Nicholas, Pocahontas, Barbour, Taylor, Preston, Hardy, Morgan, Berkeley and Jefferson counties in the orange.
The WW DHHR has also reported 845 new COVID-19 cases in the state.
Within the past 24 hours, there were 6 new COVID-19 deaths. There is now a total of 47,842 total cases and 735 deaths throughout the state.
The deaths include a 79-year old male from Monroe County, a 93-year old female from Brooke County, an 87-year old female from Brooke County, an 89-year old female from Ritchie County, an 80-year old female from Kanawha County, and an 84-year old male from Cabell County.
Currently there are 16,787 active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia with a cumulative positivity percent rate of 3.64%.
Number of COVID-19 cases per county: Barbour (422), Berkeley (3,268), Boone (648), Braxton (116), Brooke (654), Cabell (2,905), Calhoun (80), Clay (121), Doddridge (124), Fayette (1,172), Gilmer (206), Grant (389), Greenbrier (516), Hampshire (338), Hancock (708), Hardy (282), Harrison (1,417), Jackson (700), Jefferson (1,371), Kanawha (5,713), Lewis (242), Lincoln (427), Logan (1,055), Marion (899), Marshall (1,235), Mason (489), McDowell (629), Mercer (1,360), Mineral (1,322), Mingo (986), Monongalia (3,341), Monroe (379), Morgan (289), Nicholas (361), Ohio (1,576), Pendleton (105), Pleasants (98), Pocahontas (211), Preston (652), Putnam (1,983), Raleigh (1,613), Randolph (693), Ritchie (179), Roane (183), Summers (274), Taylor (350), Tucker (140), Tyler (138), Upshur (514), Wayne (1,030), Webster (68), Wetzel (413), Wirt (113), Wood (2,593), Wyoming (752).
The WV DHHR is hosting free COVID-19 testing sites today and Tuesday, Dec. 1 in these select locations:
Monday, November 30, 2020
Berkeley County
- 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Martinsburg High School, 701 South Queen Street, Martinsburg, WV
- 4:30 PM – 8:00 PM, Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, WV
Boone County
- 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV
Cabell County
- 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Cabell-Huntington Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (flu shots offered)
Hampshire County
- 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Hampshire High School, 157 Trojan Way, Romney, WV
Harrison County
- 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department, 330 West Main Street, Clarksburg, WV (by appointment; call 304-623-9308)
Jefferson County
- 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Jefferson County Health Department, Front Parking Lot, 1948 Wiltshire Road, Kearneysville, WV
- 2:30 PM – 6:30 PM, Shepherd University, Parking Lot beside Wellness Center, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV
Kanawha County
- 8:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, 108 Lee Street, E., Charleston, WV (by appointment; 304-348-8080)
- WEDNESDAY, Dec. 2nd: 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Fruth Pharmacy sponsored FREE COVID-19 Saliva Test, Nitro High School Parking Lot. No eating or drinking 30-minutes prior to testing.
Marshall County
- 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV
Mingo County
- 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, The Store House-The Gilbert Food Bank, 41 Snowflake Lane, Gilbert, WV
- 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Hurley Drug Company, 210 Logan Street, Williamson, WV
Ohio County
- 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove, WV
- 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Warwood Fire Station 9, 1301 Richland Avenue, Wheeling, WV
- 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Station 5, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV
Putnam County
- FRIDAY, Dec. 4th: 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Fruth Pharmacy sponsored FREE COVID-19 Saliva Test, Teays Valley Baptist Church in Hurricane. No eating or drinking 30-minutes prior to testing.
Taylor County
- 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church, 2034 Webster Pike, Route 119 South, Grafton, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Wayne County
- 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV
Wirt County
- 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department, Wirt County Office, 90 Senior Circle, Elizabeth, WV (pre-registration: https://www.ipsumcovidresults.com/)
Wood County
- 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Mineral Wells Elementary School, 1776 Elizabeth Pike, Mineral Wells, WV (pre-registration: https://www.ipsumcovidresults.com/)
Wyoming County
- 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Old Board of Education, 19 Park Street, Pineville, WV
Tuesday, December 1, 2020
Berkeley County
- 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Martinsburg High School, 701 South Queen Street, Martinsburg, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
- 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
- 4:30 PM – 8:00 PM, Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Boone County
- 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV
Cabell County
- 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Cabell-Huntington Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (flu shots offered)
Clay County
- 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Clay County Health Department, 452 Main Street, Clay, WV
Doddridge County
- 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Doddridge County Park, 1252 Snowbird Road, West Union, WV (in the barn)
Grant County
- 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Petersburg Elementary School, 333 Rig Street, Petersburg, WV
Hardy County
- 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, HCEAA Building, 17940 State Route 55, Baker, WV
- 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Moorefield High School, 401 N. Main Street, Moorefield, WV
Jefferson County
- 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Jefferson County Health Department, Front Parking Lot, 1948 Wiltshire Road, Kearneysville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
- 2:30 PM – 6:30 PM, Shepherd University, Parking Lot beside Wellness Center, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Kanawha County
- 8:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, 108 Lee Street, E., Charleston, WV (by appointment; 304-348-8080)
Marshall County
- 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Mason County
- 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Mason County School Bus Garage, Willow Lane, Point Pleasant, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Mercer County
- 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Mercer County Health Department, 978 Blue Prince Road, Bluefield, WV
Mineral County
- 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Mineral County VoTech, 981 Harley O Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV
- 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Mineral County Fairgrounds, Route 28, Fort Ashby, WV
Mingo County
- 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Williamson Health and Wellness Center, 183 2nd Avenue, Williamson, WV (under the tent)
- 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Hurley Drug Company, 210 Logan Street, Williamson, WV
- 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Kermit Volunteer Fire Department, 49 Main Street, Kermit, WV
Ohio County
- 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove, WV
- 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Warwood Fire Station 9, 1301 Richland Avenue, Wheeling, WV
- 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Station 5, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV
Ritchie County
- 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Ellenboro Fire Department, 103 East Washington Avenue, Ellenboro, WV (pre-registration: https://www.ipsumcovidresults.com/)
Taylor County
- 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church, 2034 Webster Pike, Route 119 South, Grafton, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Wayne County
- 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV
Wood County
- 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM, South Parkersburg Baptist Church, 1655 Blizzard Drive, Parkersburg, WV (pre-registration: https://www.ipsumcovidresults.com/)
Wyoming County
- 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Old Board of Education, 19 Park Street, Pineville, WV
