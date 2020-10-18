For first time in 27 days no new COVID-19 deaths in WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – State health officials say this is the first day without a death since Sept. 5, 2020.

As of 10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources say they received 280 COVID-19 are 20,081 total COVID-19 cases with 4,940 active cases and 14,742 recoveries.

Number of cases per county: Barbour (163), Berkeley (1,390), Boone (292), Braxton (37), Brooke (194), Cabell (1,190), Calhoun (32), Clay (55), Doddridge (65), Fayette (716), Gilmer (62), Grant (178), Greenbrier (156), Hampshire (119), Hancock (191), Hardy (101), Harrison (623), Jackson (348), Jefferson (521), Kanawha (3,320), Lewis (65), Lincoln (212), Logan (707), Marion (355), Marshall (245), Mason (166), McDowell (105), Mercer (568), Mineral (202), Mingo (502), Monongalia (2,224), Monroe (194), Morgan (98), Nicholas (173), Ohio (455), Pendleton (68), Pleasants (23), Pocahontas (63), Preston (174), Putnam (782), Raleigh (660), Randolph (375), Ritchie (25), Roane (86), Summers (77), Taylor (160), Tucker (52), Tyler (24), Upshur (222), Wayne (487), Webster (19), Wetzel (81), Wirt (28), Wood (479), Wyoming (172).

The WV DHHR is hosting free COVID-19 testing today in Berkeley, Clay, Doddridge, Gilmer, Jefferson, Marshall, Morgan, Pendleton, Randolph, Upshur, Wayne, Wirt, and Wood counties.

Berkeley County 8 a.m. – 12 p.m, Musselman High School, 126 Excellence Way, Inwood, WV

Clay County, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Clay County High School, 1 Panther Drive, Clay, WV

Doddridge County, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m., Doddridge County High School, 79 Bulldog Drive, West Union, WV

Gilmer County, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Sue Morris Sports Complex, 1294 North Lewis Street, Glenville, WV

Jefferson County, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Jefferson County Health Department, 1948 Wiltshire Road, Kearneysville, WV

Marshall County 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV

Morgan County, 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., 271 Warm Springs Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Pendleton County, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Pendleton County Health Department, 273 Mill Road, Franklin, WV

Randolph County, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., 22 Buffalo Street, Elkins, WV

Upshur County, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Buckhannon-Upshur High School, 270 BU Drive, Buckhannon, WV

Wayne County, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

Wirt County, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Wirt County Board of Education, 389 Mulberry Street, Elizabeth, WV

Wood County, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Parkersburg High School (back lot), 2101 Dudley Avenue, Parkersburg, WV

