Four COVID-19 deaths, nearly 900 news cases in WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — State health officials are reporting four new COVID-19 deaths and 880 new cases in West Virginia.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has confirmed the deaths of a 91-year-old male from Mineral County, a 72-year-old male from Mineral County, an 80-year-old male from Mineral County, and a 60-year-old female from Summers County.

West Virginia has recorded 662 total deaths since the pandemic started.

DHHR officials also say there is 40,478 total COVID-19 cases in the state, with 35,292 confirmed cases and 5,186 probable cases. Of the total cases, there are 13,340 active cases and 26,476 West Virginians who have recovered from the virus.

The cumulative positivity rate in West Virginia is 3.48% while the positivity rate is 5.26%.

Today, counties in the red on the County Alert System map are Mineral, Marshall, Ritchie, Wirt and Berkeley counties. Counties in orange are Hancock, Brooke, Ohio, Wood, Jackson, Mason, Putnam, Wayne, Mingo, Wyoming, Boone, Barbour, Preston, Grant, Hardy, Hampshire and Jefferson.

Number of COVID-19 cases per county: Barbour (344), Berkeley (2,692), Boone (581), Braxton (99), Brooke (531), Cabell (2,550), Calhoun (56), Clay (104), Doddridge (106), Fayette (1049), Gilmer (183), Grant (282), Greenbrier (381), Hampshire (265), Hancock (519), Hardy (202), Harrison (1,081), Jackson (654), Jefferson (1,165), Kanawha (5,190), Lewis (218), Lincoln (382), Logan (987), Marion (715), Marshall (1,011), Mason (339), McDowell (569), Mercer (1,203), Mineral (989), Mingo (915), Monongalia (3,018), Monroe (329), Morgan (233), Nicholas (299), Ohio (1,301), Pendleton (96), Pleasants (72), Pocahontas (96), Preston (466), Putnam (1,645), Raleigh (1,380), Randolph (622), Ritchie (128), Roane (145), Summers (253), Taylor (260), Tucker (104), Tyler (124), Upshur (437), Wayne (902), Webster (51), Wetzel (367), Wirt (89), Wood (2,091), Wyoming (608).

WV DHHR is hosting free COVID-19 testing today in 12 counties.

Berkeley County

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Hedgesville High School, 109 Ridge Road N., Hedgesville, WV

Boone County

12:30 PM – 4:30 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV

Hancock County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, JD Rockefeller Vo Tech, 80 Rockefeller Circle, New Cumberland, WV

Jackson County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Ravenswood Senior Center, 511 Washington Street, Ravenswood, WV

Jefferson County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Shepherd University, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

12:30 PM – 3:30 PM, Jefferson County Health Department, 1948 Wiltshire Road, Kearneysville, WV

4:30 PM – 6:30 PM, Washington High School, 300 Washington Patriot Drive, Charles Town, WV

Lincoln County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV

Logan County

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV

Mason County

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Wahama High School, 1 White Falcon Way, Mason, WV

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Mason County Health Department, Annex Lot, 5th and Viand Street, Point Pleasant, WV

Morgan County

12:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Warm Springs Middle School, 271 Warm Springs Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Putnam County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Eleanor Fair Grounds, 522 Park Road, Eleanor, WV

Ritchie County

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ellenboro Fire Department, 103 E. Washington Avenue, Ellenboro, WV

Wyoming County

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Oceana Square, Highway 971, Oceana, WV