Four more COVID-19 related deaths reported in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – County health officials have reported four additional deaths in Kanawha County.

As of 4 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 15, The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department says there are now 60 deaths related from COVID-19. The latest deaths are not reflected in the state’s total numbers at this time.

County health officials also say there are now 2,090 confirmed positive cases, of which 747 are active cases. 1,298 Kanawha County residents have recovered from COVID-19.

Earlier today, Gov. Jim Justice announced a new color in the County Alert System map. Counties who now are labeled in the gold color have 10 – 14.9 cases of COVID-19 infection per 100,000 people and will be able to move to an in-person instructional model with restrictions including face coverings at all times for grades 3-12.

Kanawha and Monroe counties remains in the orange category, meaning remote learning is required.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Kanawha County leads the state in the highest amount of COVID-19 cases; Monongalia followed with 1,745 positive cases.

