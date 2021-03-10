Four new COVID-19 deaths reported in WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia health officials report four new deaths in today’s COVID-19 report.

WV COVID-19 data for March 10, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has confirmed the deaths of an 80-year-old man from Upshur County, an 85-year-old man from Jefferson County, a 93-year-old woman from Kanawha County, and an 82-year-old man from Ohio County.

West Virginia has reported 2,330 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

On Wednesday, March 10, the WVDHHR reported 302 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of reported cases to 134,158. Of these numbers, 5,360 cases are currently active.

Today’s daily positive COVID-19 rate is 3.19% and the cumulative positivity rate is 5.36%

Health officials say 178 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19, with 54 in the ICU and 23 on ventilators.

126,468 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

West Virginia health officials also continue to see rising numbers in COVID-19 vaccinations, with 346,363 people who have received their first vaccine dose. 219,306 people have been fully vaccinated in the Mountain State.

WV County Alert System map for March 10, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The DHHR’s County Alert System map shows some changes from overnight, including:

Ohio, Fayette and Hampshire counties moved from yellow to green.

Barbour County moved from green to yellow.

Preston moved from yellow to gold.

Pocahontas and Raleigh counties moved from gold to yellow.

Cabell and Barbour counties moved from green to yellow.

Webster County moved from orange to gold.

There are five orange counties, five gold counties, 12 yellow counties, and 33 green counties.

Number of COVID-19 cases per county: Barbour (1,274), Berkeley (9,897), Boone (1,620), Braxton (785), Brooke (2,036), Cabell (7,987), Calhoun (231), Clay (380), Doddridge (473), Fayette (2,732), Gilmer (720), Grant (1,104), Greenbrier (2,441), Hampshire (1,551), Hancock (2,595), Hardy (1,302), Harrison (4,922), Jackson (1,685), Jefferson (3,679), Kanawha (12,269), Lewis (1,063), Lincoln (1,253), Logan (2,756), Marion (3,741), Marshall (3,073), Mason (1,798), McDowell (1,382), Mercer (4,265), Mineral (2,596), Mingo (2,168), Monongalia (8,227), Monroe (972), Morgan (941), Nicholas (1,219), Ohio (3,674), Pendleton (622), Pleasants (807), Pocahontas (597), Preston (2,591), Putnam (4,307), Raleigh (4,856), Randolph (2,417), Ritchie (629), Roane (508), Summers (702), Taylor (1,093), Tucker (508), Tyler (635), Upshur (1,715), Wayne (2,615), Webster (332), Wetzel (1,100), Wirt (359), Wood (7,194), Wyoming (1,760).