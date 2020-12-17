Four new COVID-19 related deaths in Kanawha County

A model of a coronavirus is displayed next to boxes for COVID-19 vaccines at an exhibit by Chinese pharmaceutical firm Sinopharm at the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. China said Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, that it is joining the COVID-19 vaccine alliance known as COVAX. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department is reporting four new COVID-19 related deaths today.

They are an 80-year-old male, a 17-year-old male, a 64-year-old female and a 58-year-old male, bringing the total number of deaths in Kanawha County to 170.

There are 7,675 total COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County, up 75 cases from Wednesday. Active cases are at 1748, up 2 from Wednesday. Recovered cases are at 5757, up 69 from Wednesday.