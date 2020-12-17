Four new COVID-19 related deaths in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department is reporting four new COVID-19 related deaths today.
They are an 80-year-old male, a 17-year-old male, a 64-year-old female and a 58-year-old male, bringing the total number of deaths in Kanawha County to 170.
There are 7,675 total COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County, up 75 cases from Wednesday. Active cases are at 1748, up 2 from Wednesday. Recovered cases are at 5757, up 69 from Wednesday.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.