Four WV counties now in the red

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – State health officials are reporting four new counties in the red on the County Alert System map along with a huge increase in active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia.

According to the County Alert System map on the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources website, Marshall, Jackson, Barbour, Randolph and Mineral counties are in the red. Barbour county was placed in red on yesterday’s report.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials say the number of active cases increased by 659 cases, bringing the total to 9,800 active cases.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirms the deaths of a 73-year-old male from Wood County, an 87-year-old female from Marshall County, an 83-year-old female from Putnam County, a 95-year-old female from Ohio County, a 74-year-old female from Ohio County, an 84-year-old female from Putnam County, a 94-year-old female from Putnam County, an 88-year-old female from Jackson County, and a 78-year-old male from Kanawha County.

According to the WV DHHR, the reporting of an 83-year old female from Barbour County has been determined to be a duplicate and therefore reduced the total deaths to 573 prior to today’s report.

The Mountain State has lost 582 lives since the pandemic started.

State health officials say 867 new COVID019 cases were reported overnight, bringing the total number of cases to 33,659, with 29,700 confirmed and 3,959 probable cases.

23,077 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19.

Number of COVID-19 cases per county: Barbour (263), Berkeley (2,209), Boone (505), Braxton (94), Brooke (377), Cabell (2,162), Calhoun (43), Clay (94), Doddridge (87), Fayette (950), Gilmer (175), Grant (235), Greenbrier (308), Hampshire (206), Hancock (366), Hardy (150), Harrison (872), Jackson (538), Jefferson (947), Kanawha (4,652), Lewis (197), Lincoln (342), Logan (919), Marion (585), Marshall (790), Mason (251), McDowell (292), Mercer (1,045), Mineral (590), Mingo (831), Monongalia (2,754), Monroe (290), Morgan (206), Nicholas (255), Ohio (997), Pendleton (84), Pleasants (55), Pocahontas (81), Preston (337), Putnam (1,377), Raleigh (1,110), Randolph (547), Ritchie (92), Roane (132), Summers (201), Taylor (218), Tucker (75), Tyler (106), Upshur (359), Wayne (795), Webster (47), Wetzel (319), Wirt (66), Wood (1,565), Wyoming (516).

The WV DHHR is hosting free COVID-19 testing sites is today in 11 West Virginia counties.

Barbour County

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Belington Clinic, 56 N. Brandenburg Street, Belington, WV

Berkeley County

12:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Martinsburg High School, 701 South Queen Street, Martinsburg, WV

Fayette County

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Valley PK-8, 1 Greyhound Lane, Smithers, WV

Jackson County

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Jackson County Health Department, 504 Church Street South, Ripley, WV

Logan County

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV

Mason County

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM, (behind) New Haven Fire Department, 4th Street, New Haven, WV

Mingo County

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Tug Valley High School, 50 Panther Lane, Williamson, WV

Putnam County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Putnam County Fairgrounds, 522 Park Road, Eleanor, WV

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

Wyoming County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Old Board of Education, 19 Park Street, Pineville, WV