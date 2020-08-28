Coronavirus Updates

Four-year-old boy among 10 new COVID-19 cases in Mingo County

Coronavirus in West Virginia
Posted: / Updated:

(Getty)

MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A four-year-old boy is among 10 additional people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mingo County.

Those testing positive include:

  • 4-year-old male
  • 16-year-old female
  • 19-year-old female
  • 31-year-old male
  • 39-year-old female 
  • 40-year-old female
  • 47-year-old male
  • 64-year-old female  
  • 64-year-old male 
  • 75-year-old male

County health officials say as of 9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28, Mingo County has 249 positive COVID-19 cases, with 69 active cases, five deaths and 175 recoveries.

According to county health officials, Mingo County is yellow on the state’s county alert system.

The Mingo County Health Department says they are working to notify people who have been in close contact with those who tested positive. They are being instructed to quarantine for 14 days. 

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS