Four-year-old boy among 10 new COVID-19 cases in Mingo County

MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A four-year-old boy is among 10 additional people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mingo County.
Those testing positive include:
- 4-year-old male
- 16-year-old female
- 19-year-old female
- 31-year-old male
- 39-year-old female
- 40-year-old female
- 47-year-old male
- 64-year-old female
- 64-year-old male
- 75-year-old male
County health officials say as of 9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28, Mingo County has 249 positive COVID-19 cases, with 69 active cases, five deaths and 175 recoveries.
According to county health officials, Mingo County is yellow on the state’s county alert system.
The Mingo County Health Department says they are working to notify people who have been in close contact with those who tested positive. They are being instructed to quarantine for 14 days.
