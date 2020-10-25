Fourth consecutive day of no new COVID-19 deaths in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – For the fourth consecutive day in a row, county health officials report no new deaths in Kanawha County.

As of 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department report 33 new COVID-19 cases in Kanawha county. There are 3,485 confirmed cases and 153 probable cases, making the total 3,685 cases county-wide.

Active cases are at 965, up to three from yesterday, and 2,570 Kanawha County residents who have recovered from COVID-19.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.