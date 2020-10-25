Coronavirus Updates

Fourth consecutive day of no new COVID-19 deaths in Kanawha County

Coronavirus in West Virginia

by: Ashley Haycraft

Posted: / Updated:

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – For the fourth consecutive day in a row, county health officials report no new deaths in Kanawha County.

As of 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department report 33 new COVID-19 cases in Kanawha county. There are 3,485 confirmed cases and 153 probable cases, making the total 3,685 cases county-wide.

Active cases are at 965, up to three from yesterday, and 2,570 Kanawha County residents who have recovered from COVID-19.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS