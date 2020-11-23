Fourth Yeager Airport employee to test positive for COVID-19

After temporarily losing several flights because of the pandemic, things are starting to take off again at Yeager Airport. July 7, 2020 (WOWK 13 News Staff Photo)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — An employee at Yeager Airport has tested positive for COVID-19.

Chris Williams, a spokesperson for Yeager Airport, says the employee last worked on Friday, Nov. 20 and does not believe they contracted the virus at the airport.

Officials also say the employee always wore a mask and did not interact with the general public.

This is the fourth employee from the airport to test positive from the airport.

Officials say Yeager Airport staff have sanitized the employee’s workspace and will continue to follow safety protocols by socially distancing, wearing masks, and daily temperature checks.

“We continue to take all precautions and enhance sanitization efforts at Yeager Airport as we enter into the holiday travel season. The health and safety of our employees and customers will always remain our top priority. Our thoughts are with the employee and we wish the employee a rapid recovery.” Nick Keller, Yeager Airport Director & CEO