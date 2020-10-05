Free COVID-19 testing announced in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources will be hosting free COVID-19 testing today in Upshur county and on Tuesday, Oct. 6 in Barbour, Boone, Doddridge, Fayette, Marion, Putnam, and Taylor counties:

Upshur County, Oct. 5, 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Buckhannon-Upshur High School, 270 BU Drive, Buckhannon

Barbour County, Oct. 6, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Barbour County Fair Grounds, 113 Fair Grounds Way, Belington

Boone County, Oct. 6, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m., Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville

Doddridge County, Oct. 6, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m., Doddridge County Park, 1252 Snowbird Road, West Union

Fayette County, Oct 6, 10 a.m – 2 p.m., J.W. and Hazel Ruby WV Welcome Center, 55 Hazel Ruby Lane, Mt. Hope

Marion County, Oct. 6, 12 p.m.– 3 p.m., Marion County Health Department, 300 Second Street, Fairmont

Putnam County, Oct. 6, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Teays Valley Baptist Church, 3926 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane

Taylor County, Oct. 6, 12 p.m. – 2 p.m., First Baptist Church of Grafton, 2034 Webster Pike (US Rt. 119 South), Grafton

The Kanawha County Health Department and the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority have also announced a drive-up COVID-19 testing event from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7 at Bible Center Church, 100 Bible Center Drive in Charleston.

More testing will be available throughout the upcoming weeks.

