Free COVID-19 testing in Cabell County

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Cabell County Emergency Medical Services will hold a free COVID-19 drive-thru testing site at the Cabell County EMS Station #8 on Sept. 11 in Barboursville.
Cabell County Medical services officials say the testing is sponsored by the Cabell County EMS, the Cabell-Huntington Health Department and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
Officials also say that information on plasma donation will be provided for individuals who recovered from COVID-19.
