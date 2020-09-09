Free COVID-19 testing in Cabell County

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases shows a Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 particle isolated from a patient, in a laboratory in Fort Detrick, Md. Coronaviruses, including the newest one, are named for the spikes that cover their outer surface like a crown, or corona in Latin. Using those club-shaped spikes, the virus latches on to the outer wall of a human cell, invades it and replicates, creating viruses to hijack more cells. (NIAID/NIH via AP)

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Cabell County Emergency Medical Services will hold a free COVID-19 drive-thru testing site at the Cabell County EMS Station #8 on Sept. 11 in Barboursville.

Cabell County Medical services officials say the testing is sponsored by the Cabell County EMS, the Cabell-Huntington Health Department and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

Officials also say that information on plasma donation will be provided for individuals who recovered from COVID-19.

