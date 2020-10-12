Free COVID-19 testing in four WV counties

Coronavirus Updates

by: Ashley Haycraft

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources are hosting free drive-up COVID-19 testing and flu vaccinations today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Drive-up COVID-19 and flu vaccination events will be held:

  • Cabell County 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Cabell Co. Health Department 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV
  • Harrison County, 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, West Virginia National Guard Armory, 5 Armory Road, Clarksburg, WV
  • Randolph County, 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, 22 Buffalo Street, Elkins, WV
  • Upshur County, 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Buckhannon-Upshur High School, 270 BU Drive, Buckhannon, WV

