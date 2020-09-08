CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Henderson Office of Minority Affairs has announced free COVID-19 testing in Raleigh and Wayne Counties Sept. 11 to Sept 12.

According to an HHOMA official, Kroger continues as a partner at these testing sites and will be providing hospitality items to volunteers.

Officials say the COVID-19 testing locations are part of Gov. Jim Justice’s COVID-19 Advisory Commission on African American Disparities to provide testing opportunities to residents in counties with high minority populations and evidence of COVID-19 transmission.

COVID-19 testing will be available at these locations:

Friday, September 11, 1 p.m. – 7 p.m. at the Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department: 1602 Harper Road, Beckley, WV

Friday, September 11, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Fort Gay Community Senior Center: 3135 Louisa Street, Fort Gay, WV

Saturday, September 12, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Wayne Elementary School: 80 McGinnis Drive, Wayne, WV

HHOMA offcials also say testing sites are free to all residents in Raleigh County and Wayne County. No proof of insurance is necessary. Attendees are required to bring identification such as a Driver’s License or proof of address.

