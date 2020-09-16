Free COVID-19 testing scheduled in Kanawha County

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department and the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority will hold a free drive-up COVID-19 testing event Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020.

Officials say the event will be held at the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, on Lee St. East in Charleston. It will be from 8 a.m. until noon. No appointments are necessary.

Earlier today, Kanawha County went from orange to red on the County Alert System map on the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources website.

