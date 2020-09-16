Free COVID-19 testing scheduled in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department and the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority will hold a free drive-up COVID-19 testing event Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020.
Officials say the event will be held at the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, on Lee St. East in Charleston. It will be from 8 a.m. until noon. No appointments are necessary.
Earlier today, Kanawha County went from orange to red on the County Alert System map on the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources website.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.