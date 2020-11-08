Free COVID-19 testing sites in Mingo County this week

MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Mingo County Health Department is hosting free COVID-19 testing in Mingo County this upcoming week.
This is a list of COVID-19 testing sites through the county:
Monday, November 9th
- 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Matewan Volunteer Fire Department 306 McCoy Alley, Matewan, WV (Beside City Hall)
- 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Kermit Volunteer Fire Department 49 Main Street, Kermit, WV (City Hall Parking Lot)
- 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Williamson Health & Wellness Center, 183 2nd Ave., Williamson (Under the Tent)
- 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Hurley Drug Company, 210 Logan St, Williamson, Call (304)-235-3535
Tuesday, November 10th
- 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Matewan Volunteer Fire Department 306 McCoy Alley, Matewan, WV (Beside City Hall)
- 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Kermit Volunteer Fire Department 49 Main Street, Kermit, WV (City Hall Parking Lot)
- 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Williamson Health & Wellness Center, 183 2nd Ave., Williamson (Under the Tent)
Wednesday, November 11th
- 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Wharncliffe Volunteer Fire Department, Wharncliffe, WV
- 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Baisden Volunteer Fire Department, Baisden, WV
- 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Williamson Health & Wellness Center, 183 2nd Ave., Williamson (Under the Tent)
Thursday, November 12th
- 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Williamson First United Methodist Church, 2nd Ave. and Dickinson St., Williamson WV
- 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Delbarton Volunteer Fire Department, 68 Farley Ave., Delbarton, WV (In front of the fire department)
Friday, November 13th
- 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Williamson First United Methodist Church, 2nd Ave. and Dickinson St., Williamson WV
- 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Delbarton Volunteer Fire Department, 68 Farley Ave., Delbarton, WV (In front of the fire department)
- 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Williamson Health & Wellness Center, 183 2nd Ave., Williamson (Under the Tent)
Saturday, November 14th
9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Wharncliffe Volunteer Fire Department, Wharncliffe, WV
2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Baisden Volunteer Fire Department, Baisden, WV
