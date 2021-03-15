Gov. Justice expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice says more West Virginians with pre-existing medical conditions are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the governor, all West Virginian adults over the age of 16 will be able to get the vaccine with certain medical conditions.

WV COVID-19 Vaccination Program Phase 2-A from Gov. Jim Justice’s COVID-19 press briefing (March, 15, 2021)

The governor also announced all essential workers of all ages will be vaccinated.