Gov. Justice expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice says more West Virginians with pre-existing medical conditions are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
According to the governor, all West Virginian adults over the age of 16 will be able to get the vaccine with certain medical conditions.
The governor also announced all essential workers of all ages will be vaccinated.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.