Gov. Justice gives COVID-19 update

by: Ashley Haycraft

Posted: / Updated:
February 07 2021 06:00 pm

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is set to give a semi-daily COVID-19 update to the Mountain State at 12 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has confirmed 30 COVID-19 deaths and reported 1,045 cases since Tuesday, Feb. 2.

Active cases have continued to drop this week, now under 20,000 cases since Dec. 7, 2020.

Recoveries are at 101,200 in West Virginia.

Vaccine distribution data in West Virginia as of Feb. 3, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

West Virginia has administered 196,726 of the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 73,524 people have been completely vaccinated in the Mountain State.

