Gov. Justice gives update as one year anniversary of COVID-19 in WV approaches

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is set to give a COVID-19 update in the Mountain State at 11:30 a.m. Monday, March 15.

Today, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources report one new COVID-19 death and 210 new cases. These bring the state’s total number of reported deaths to 2,531 and the total number of reported cases to 135,678 since the pandemic began.

WV COVID-19 Data for March 15, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Over the weekend, Webster County had moved from orange to red, then back into orange on the DHHR’s County Alert System map. Health officials say eight cases from Webster County were identified in which the specimen collection date was greater than 14 days.

Health officials say 245,196 West Virginians are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and a total of 390,605 people in the state have received their first shot. West Virginians can pre-register for the vaccine at vaccinate.wv.gov.

As of Monday, March 15, there are no red counties, nine orange counties, six gold counties, eight yellow counties, and 32 green counties.

West Virginia is also approaching its first anniversary of the first COVID-19 case reported in the state. The first case was reported on March 17, 2020, making West Virginia the last state to report a case of the virus. The case was reported in Shepherdstown in Jefferson County, West Virginia’s first reported death related to COVID-19 was on March 29, 2020.