Gov. Justice gives update on COVID-19 latest

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice will give a briefing on COVID-19 in the Mountain State at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020.
On Friday, Aug 21, Justice said the school re-entry program is being adjusted again to help the smaller counties around the state.
Justice says one of the new protocols for schools will require face coverings for students in 3rd grade and above in certain specified settings for schools that are having in-person classes.
