Gov. Justice pushes savings bonds in exchange for COVID-19 vaccinations

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Governor Jim Justice began his COVID-19 press briefing Wednesday addressing the topic of savings bonds for young people in exchange for COVID-19 vaccinations.

In the span of just 24 hours, announced Justice, 453 more West Virginians tested positive for COVID-19 and there were 15 additional deaths since Monday.

“This is what we’ve got to stop, this is the whole initiative on the savings bonds for young people,” he said.

“You, 16-35, there’s no question you are transmitting this thing now faster than anyone; that’s why I read 15 more names, 15 more dead.”

The Governor said if all of the 16-35 age group gets vaccinated, it will push the state to over 70% fully vaccinated.

“All the medical community tells me is if we can get to that kind of number, we’ll shut this thing down, and absolutely as we get close to that, we’ll be able to get this mask off.”

According to Justice, whatever the cost of the bonds, it will be money well spent as COVID-19 hospitalizations and testing is even more expensive.

He says they still don’t know how much the cost for the savings bonds could be, but it could go well into the millions.

Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia’s COVID-19 Czar says it’s true that younger people may have more of a reaction to the vaccines than elders but he still reiterated their safety.

“What we know is when some people do have additional effects of the COVID vaccine instead of looking at that as bad we should look at that as in some ways positive,” he said.

Follow Larisa Casillas on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news