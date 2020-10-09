Gov. Justice to give COVID-19 update to West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is scheduled to give an update on COVID-19 in West Virginia around 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct 9.

Earlier this week, the governor confirmed the deaths of two West Virginia nurses related to COVID-19.

Today, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources have confirmed six deaths related to COVID-19 along with 382 new cases reported in West Virginia.

Kanawha County Commission officials have also confirmed a positive test from the Kanawha County Assessor’s Office Friday, Oct. 9.

