Coronavirus Updates

Gov. Justice to give COVID-19 update to West Virginia

Coronavirus in West Virginia

by: Ashley Haycraft

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is scheduled to give an update on COVID-19 in West Virginia around 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct 9.

Earlier this week, the governor confirmed the deaths of two West Virginia nurses related to COVID-19.

Today, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources have confirmed six deaths related to COVID-19 along with 382 new cases reported in West Virginia.

Kanawha County Commission officials have also confirmed a positive test from the Kanawha County Assessor’s Office Friday, Oct. 9.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS