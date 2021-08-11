Gov. Justice urges vaccinations as COVID-19 continues to spike

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Governor Jim Justice and his medical staff are again pushing people to get vaccinated. The Mountain State has logged 546 new cases since yesterday. The total active cases now exceed 4,600.

114 people are in the intensive care units, a 14% increase since Tuesday and the highest since February.

The governor showed two maps, with red signaling the worst rates of spread. “July 5th, you have a map on the left. August the 9th, you got the map on the right. It’s plain to see, that this Delta variant is here.” said Justice.

The state has 161 Delta variant cases, a number that is only updated on Tuesdays and Thursdays. We did learn today that West Virginia has had 53 so-called breakthrough cases, where people died from COVID-19 even though they were fully vaccinated.

“That’s a very small number. This vaccine protects you very efficiently,” said Bill Crouch, Secretary DHHR.

And while a state-wide mask mandate is still not in place, many people and companies are doing it voluntarily.

“So to me, as a fully vaccinated citizen, I am wearing a mask going indoors, and going around crowds, et cetera,” said Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia COVID-19 Czar.

Two more West Virginia’s have died from COVID-19 since Monday, bringing the state’s death total to 2,974.

Other numbers have increased as well. West Virginia now has outbreaks at 17 long-term care facilities and 13 churches. At the Department of Correction 44 inmates and staff members are being treated for COVID-19.