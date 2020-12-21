Gov. Justice wants long-term facilities vaccinated for COVID-19 by Dec. 28

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced, that West Virginia is not only leading the country in COVID-19 vaccinations, but he plans on having long-term facilities vaccinated by Monday, Dec. 28, one week from today.
As of Monday, Dec. 21, Justice says West Virginia has distributed 15,135 COVID-19 vaccines out of 16,575 the state had received — that’s 91.3% of the vaccine and with more to come, according to Bloomberg.com.
The Mountain State is expected to receive more an estimated 44,300 of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines this week.
