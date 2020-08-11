Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department reports COVID-19 ‘outbreaks’ at 2 separate nursing homes

CLARKSBURG, WV — The Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department has reported two nursing homes in the county have experienced outbreaks of COVID-19.

According to the health department’s administrator Chad Bundy, a nursing home is considered to have an outbreak if even one person associated with the facility tests positive for COVID-19.

The two nursing homes Bundy confirmed to have outbreaks are the West Virginia Veterans Nursing Facility in Clarksburg and the Elmcroft of Maplewood nursing home in Bridgeport.

In the case of Elmcroft, four employees of the facility have tested positive for COVID-19 and every resident and worker present at the nursing home were tested on Monday, Bundy said, anyone not present for Monday’s testing was tested Tuesday.

The VA nursing home had one employee test positive for the virus; that employee is currently in isolation and, as with Elmcroft, all the workers of the facility were tested on Monday, according to Bundy.

In both of the facilities results of the COVID-19 testing is still not available, but the health department will update its active cases once that information is received.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories