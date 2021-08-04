Health Department confirms first case of delta variant in Mingo County

MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Mingo County Health Department has confirmed the first case of the Delta variant of COVID-19 in Mingo County.

The West Virginia COVID-19 Contract Tracing Emergency Response division made this information available to the health department on Wednesday, Aug. 4.

As of Tuesday, Aug. 3, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has confirmed at least 118 Delta variant cases in West Virginia.