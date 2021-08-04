Coronavirus Updates

Health Department confirms first case of delta variant in Mingo County

Coronavirus in West Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Mingo County Health Department has confirmed the first case of the Delta variant of COVID-19 in Mingo County.

The West Virginia COVID-19 Contract Tracing Emergency Response division made this information available to the health department on Wednesday, Aug. 4.

As of Tuesday, Aug. 3, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has confirmed at least 118 Delta variant cases in West Virginia.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS