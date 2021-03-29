Health department shifts vaccination strategies

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department will use a new vaccination strategy after COVID-19 outbreaks at several schools in the county.

Health Officer, Dr. Sherri Young says, “If we don’t stamp out the pandemic now, we could easily be within the beginning of a fourth wave that we may not be able to stop.”

KCHD reports it’s the highest number of school outbreaks in the county since the pandemic started last March.

“One of the main strategies we’re going to try and shift gears in is tomorrow we’re going to take strike teams and go to the schools.” said, Dr. Young. She says her team and assistance from other health organizations will set up vaccination clinics at all of the county’s high schools.

“It wasn’t necessarily a true statement when people would say, ‘kids arent affected by it.’ Kids may not have as bad of outcomes statistically but kids still can get COVID, and kids still can transmit COVID.” Dr. Sherri Young, Health Officer, Kanawha-Charleston Health Department

Although most teachers have received the vaccine, West Virginia Education Association President Dale Lee, says going back to 5 days of in-person classes was a risk.

“There’s still that thought of ‘if this affects a students family in some adverse way, then was it worth it?'” said Lee.

Lee suggests going back to a blended schedule, or online learning where the outbreaks happened. “As the cases go up in certain schools and in certain areas, we need to scale back.” he said.

Shifting strategies: to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

“Just keep bridging that gap that whenever a vaccine becomes available to you, you need to take that opportunity to take that vaccine.” added, Dr. Young. While Lee says, “We need to make sure that our kids are getting educated, but our kid’s safety come first.”

Additional clinics are planned for students at Charleston Catholic High School and the University of Charleston. Dr. Young adds that if your child misses the opportunity to get vaccinated Tuesday to call the health department to set up an appointment.

