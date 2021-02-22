Health departments catch up on COVID-19 vaccinations as Tri-State thaws

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — As the Tri-State begins to thaw out after last week’s winter weather, health departments are catching up on the COVID-19 vaccinations they had to postpone.

Many health departments in our region had to postpone vaccination clinics due to last week's weather… we've got how one local health department plans to catch everyone up and keep vaccinating this week💉🧬 tonight @WOWK13News pic.twitter.com/yZAwYJKmcz — Natalie Wadas (@natalie_wadas) February 22, 2021

The Cabell-Huntington Health Department is planning to stay on track by starting back up first thing Monday morning.

The old Sears location at the Huntington Mall has officially been converted into a temporary COVID-19 vaccination center.

“I’m so relieved to get it! I really am! I just can’t wait to get both of them.” Judy Wade, who got her first dose after having appointment postponed

The health department has rescheduled hundreds of last week’s COVID-19 vaccinations for Monday, but they say this facility can hold many more.

“For the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, this is where we’ll be doing most of our vaccines moving forward. The great thing about this space is that we could do up to three thousand vaccines a day, once supply allows that,” says Hannah Petracca, public information officer for the Cabell-Huntington Health Department.

For now, it’s only open to those 65 and older with appointments.

Despite the weather delay, Petracca says the vaccines meant for last week are still good today.

“The Moderna vaccine has a better shelf life than the Pfizer; we’re using Moderna today so it didn’t go bad or expire last week.” Hannah Petracca, public information officer, Cabell-Huntington Health Department

People who were rescheduled for Monday’s clinic say they’re just grateful to have a chance to get the vaccination.

“Well, being as the circumstance is another week or something like that wasn’t a big deal to me. Nothing you can do about it, I’m just glad it was scheduled,” says Robert Blake, one of the many whose appointment was rescheduled.

“I’m just very happy that they have this big nice center here,” says Judy Wade, who also got her appointment rescheduled for Monday.

The Cabell-Huntington Health Department has those getting their second doses this week covered as well.

“In terms of second dose, we’re doing those tomorrow through Friday and as long as you’re within a couple weeks of your second dose due date, the vaccine is still effective,” Petracca says.

