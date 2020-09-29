Health officials confirm 78th COVID-19 death in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – County health officials are reporting Kanawha County’s 78 death related to COVID-19.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department confirms the death of a 68-year-old man. This death is not reflected in today’s statewide COVID-19 report.

County health officials also confirm a total of 2,797 COVID-19 cases, with 2,761 confirmed cases and 36 are probable cases. There have been 40 reported recoveries in the last 24 hours, meaning 1,725 residents in Kanawha County who have recovered from COVID-19.

