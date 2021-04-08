Health officials report 13 additional COVID-19 deaths for WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) now reports 13 additional deaths to COVID-19. The DHHR reported Thursday morning, 2,518,760 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, 144,820 total cases and 2,735 total deaths.

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 86-year old female from Morgan County, a 71-year old male from Marshall County, an 84-year old male from Morgan County, a 71-year old female from Harrison County, a 67-year old female from Putnam County, a 91-year old male from Barbour County, a 62-year old female from Ohio County, a 76-year old female from Putnam County, a 49-year old female from Berkeley County, an 83-year old female from Grant County, an 81-year old female from Harrison County, an 82-year old female from Putnam County, and an 81-year old female from Pendleton County.

As of April 8, the DHHR reports there have been a total of 135,104 recovered cases of COVID-19 with 6,981 current active cases. The DHHR also reports 267 West Virginians are currently hospitalized with the virus, 89 of those patients are in the ICU and 16 are on ventilators.

WV County Alert System map for April 8, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

According to the DHHR County Alert System map, Berkley County is currently the only county in red. Hardy, Wetzel, Jefferson, Clay, Putnam, Boone, and Raleigh County are all orange.

The map also lists counties Harrison, Grant, Mineral, Hampshire, Kanawha, Fayette, and Greenbrier in gold and Ohio, Monongalia, Morgan, Jackson, Calhoun, Nicholas, and Mingo in yellow. The remaining 33 counties are in green.

The COVID-19 cases per county include:

Barbour (1,326), Berkeley (11,094), Boone (1,801), Braxton (845), Brooke (2,078), Cabell (8,495), Calhoun (258), Clay (420), Doddridge (525), Fayette (3,124), Gilmer (732), Grant (1,214), Greenbrier (2,550), Hampshire (1,654), Hancock (2,657), Hardy (1,413), Harrison (5,266), Jackson (1,837), Jefferson (4,185), Kanawha (13,514), Lewis (1,122), Lincoln (1,372), Logan (2,973), Marion (4,007), Marshall (3,208), Mason (1,908), McDowell (1,440), Mercer (4,439), Mineral (2,694), Mingo (2,347), Monongalia (8,773), Monroe (1,035), Morgan (1,040), Nicholas (1,418), Ohio (3,937), Pendleton (670), Pleasants (826), Pocahontas (626), Preston (2,763), Putnam (4,675), Raleigh (5,825), Randolph (2,472), Ritchie (646), Roane (551), Summers (739), Taylor (1,168), Tucker (521), Tyler (667), Upshur (1,801), Wayne (2,779), Webster (451), Wetzel (1,202), Wirt (371), Wood (7,505), Wyoming (1,861).

Health officials say 369,896 West Virginians have now been vaccinated against COVID-19 and 538,123 people in the state have received at least their first dose of the vaccine. West Virginians may pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov.

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties:

Barbour County

3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV

4:30 PM – 8:00 PM, Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, WV

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Fayette County

3:00 PM – 6:00 PM, J.W. & Hazel Ruby West Virginia Welcome Center, 55 Hazel Lane, Mount Hope, WV

Hampshire County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hampshire County Fair Grounds (at the dining hall), Fairground Drive, Augusta, WV

Hardy County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Hardy County Emergency Ambulance Authority, 17940 SR 55, Baker, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

4:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Moorefield High School, 401 North Main Street, Moorefield, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Jefferson County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Lincoln County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Marshall County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mingo County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Delbarton Fire Department, County Highway 65/12, Delbarton, WV

Morgan County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Putnam County

9:00 AM – 7:00 PM, Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV (pre-registration: bit.ly/pchd-covid)

Raleigh County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

For further testing, as well as pharmacy testing, visit the WV DHHR website.