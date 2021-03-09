Health officials urge people to get COVID-19 tested as regulations fade

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia has made huge strides on the COVID-19 front, as the state leads the way in vaccination rates. But what about testing?

Health officials want to emphasize how important COVID-19 testing still is, especially with regulations beginning to fade.

“I think as we start mingling with each other more, whether it be at a restaurant, a social event, and probably this summer we will see fairs and festivals again. So as people are around each other more the importance of testing is still there,” said Lolita Kirk, the Executive Director of the Putnam County Health Department.

The Putnam County Health Department decided to hold a testing clinic after Governor Jim Justice’s decision last week to allow 100% capacity in bars, restaurants, and in small businesses. Health officials are worries that those who attend these high occupancy areas are not the one’s already vaccinated.

“The testing is still needed. It is still our best way to prevent spread among the general population that are not being vaccinated yet. It is the one tool we have,” said Kirk.

Tuesday, March 9 and Saturday, March 13, the Putnam County Health Department is holding a COVID-19 testing clinic. This free clinic will be held both from 9 am to 1 pm in Liberty Square.

The health department wants to encourage those who cannot receive their vaccine yet, to do their part and get tested.