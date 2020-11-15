Health officials weigh-in on largest one-day increase of COVID-19 Cases in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Kanawha County has reported its largest COVID-19 cases reported in a day since the pandemic began.

Kanawha-Charleston Health Department officials say 134 case results were reported today and between 20 – 25 cases were entered late due to lab results.

As of 4 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 15, there are 4,811 total COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County. Of the cases, 4,433 are confirmed cases and 378 are probable cases. Active cases has also increased by 10 since Saturday, Nov. 14. KCHD also say 3,701 resident of Kanawha County has recovered from the virus.

County health experts say Kanawha County is experiencing a COVID-19 surge again.

“Increases in cases are typical after holidays, but this one is particularly alarming, especially because we haven’t reached Thanksgiving yet,” Chief Health Officer Dr. Sherri Young said.

Commissioner Ben Salango also commented on the surge of COVID-19 cases, “These numbers are alarming. The surge we are experiencing will only get worse as we approach Thanksgiving and more people travel and gather. We continue to recommend that you get tested this week prior to the Holiday and limit your Holiday gatherings to small events.”

On today’s County Alert System map, Kanawha County is in gold. This also is reflected in the School Alert map released Saturday.

“No matter what the official County Alert Map says, the reality on the ground tells me that Kanawha County is Red. When you see this large of an increase in cases, this proves without question that community spread is rampant. I continue to strongly recommend essential activity only,” Commission President Kent Carper said.

“The alarming increase in cases that we are seeing across our City, County and State show the need for increased awareness and personal responsibility surrounding this virus,” Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said. “While I know we are all suffering from COVID fatigue and are longing for normalcy surrounding the upcoming holidays, we cannot let our guard down. Now more than ever, we need to be hyper vigilant and make sacrifices that will allow us to spend many more holidays with our loved ones. I urge everyone to follow all guidelines set forth from the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, State of West Virginia and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention when making holiday plans.”

Kanawha County has lost one more life due to the virus, a 78-year-old male, bringing the total number of deaths in Kanawha County to 122.