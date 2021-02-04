Coronavirus Updates

How is West Virginia prioritizing delivery of second COVID-19 vaccine dose for seniors?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Many West Virginia seniors have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, but many are still waiting on their second dose.

Leader of a joint interagency task force on vaccination, Maj. Gen. James Hoyer explained on Wednesday that everyone who receives a first dose of vaccine will automatically have a second dose allotted to them.

For information about how to register for the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the WVDHHR’s website or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Info Line: 1-833-734-0965.

