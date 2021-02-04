Coronavirus Updates

How to find out if you have COVID-19 antibodies

Coronavirus in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—West Virginia State Health Officer and DHHR Public Health Commissioner Dr. Ayne Amjad said that residents should contact their healthcare providers if they want to test for COVID-19 antibodies.

One of the questions during Wednesday’s “Vaccinate West Virginia” town hall came from a woman who believed that she might have already caught and recovered from COVID-19. She asked the panel how she could find out if she had indeed already recovered from the virus.

Dr. Amjad explained that people can figure out if they have COVID-19 antibodies in their system with a simple blood test and subsequent lab work, which can easily be ordered by their healthcare providers.

For information about how to register for the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the WVDHHR’s website or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Info Line: 1-833-734-0965.

