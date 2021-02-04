How West Virginia prevents vaccine registrants from falsely claiming essential worker status

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Now that West Virginia’s online COVID-19 vaccination pre-registration is available to everyone in the state, what’s to stop someone from falsely claiming to be an essential worker like a teacher or a healthcare worker?

West Virginia Health Officer and Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health, Dr. Ayne Amjad said that the state has protocols in place to prevent people from jumping the line in place of actual essential workers.

While someone might be able to select a false occupation when signing up on the DHHR’s website, their plan will be foiled when they show up to get their shot. Vaccination sites require everyone to show identification to make sure they are who they claim they are.

For information about how to register for the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the WVDHHR’s website or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Info Line: 1-833-734-0965.